Woodin Avenue Bridge Closing This Week and Next

From the City of Chelan’s Website:

Starting at 7am Monday, September 10, the bridge will be closed to vehicles and remain closed until 8am Friday, September 14. Traffic will be rerouted as shown on the map. Pedestrian access will remain open during that time. This closure is necessary as the crew starts removing the asphalt from the surface of the bridge. Week’s work will also include mobilizing more equipment and materials, surveying, installing water main pipe supports under the bridge, and removing the existing lamp posts.

Similar work will continue the week of September 17, requiring the bridge to be closed to vehicles 7am Monday until 8am Friday, September 21. It will remain open to pedestrians. Park demolition will begin that week as well.