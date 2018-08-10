Work at Hydro Park Will Repair Trail and Parking Lot

Contractors for Chelan PUD are busy with trail and parking lot curbing, patching and paving next week at Kirby Billingsley Hydro Park and Aug. 20-23 at Rocky Reach Discovery Center.

A section of asphalt trail along the swim beach at Hydro Park will be rebuilt. The beach will be open during the work on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 14 and 15. Signs are posted asking park visitors to take care around the work area. (See map.) Curbing in the boat launch parking lot will be repaired at the same time with no impact on traffic.

At Rocky Reach, the lower parking lot near the fish ladder will close Aug. 20-23 while the contractor repairs curbing and paving damaged by tree roots and vehicles. Signs will direct visitors to nearby parking lots.

MOE Asphalt and Paving of Wenatchee is doing the work at both locations.