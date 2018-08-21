Work Begins Early for Kids Interested in Joining the Military

As teenagers get ready for the junior and senior years, many are considering the military. Sgt. Jonathan Ernst says it’s important to start working now to make sure you maximize your chances and if you’re absolutely sure, considering enlisting early.

“The quintessential, I’m going to wait until March, April, May and all of a sudden there are just six choices when there were 60 just three months before.”

Ernst says there is frequent shifting on what every branch of the military is looking for depending on focus of the nation, or just of a particular branch or commander. He stressed that there are medical, moral, and academic requirements that must be passed before anyone can enlist.

They go back and check criminal records, academic records and that there are high standards to be admitted into the military. When it comes to social media, Ernst says it depends.

“If you’re going to apply for a job that requires a secret or a top secret security clearance, they’re going to go and dig through all that stuff. It’s not to make sure that you’re a Republican or a Democrat, it’s to make sure you don’t have ties with overseas people, financially investments or property interests or benefit interests from another country. Things of that nature.”

Ernst says just 28 percent of the population qualifies for the military.