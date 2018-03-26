Work to clear North Cascades underway

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state officials say workers will start clearing snow from the North Cascades Scenic Byway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says crews will begin on the western side at Diablo on Monday and the eastern side from Mazama on April 9.

The highway will be closed once work starts through late March due to heavy equipment operating in the area.

The route goes through the North Cascades Mountains and usually takes four to six weeks to clear.

Officials say the road is covered with 9 feet of snow in some places.

Officials say they don’t expect the route to open early this year.