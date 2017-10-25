Work to clear South Lakeshore Road continues

The portion of South Lakeshore Road that was closed earlier this week due to a landslide at Slide Ridge re-opened to two lanes Tuesday afternoon at 5:30 p.m.

Chelan County Public Works crews will continue removing more material Wednesday requiring another closure at 7 a.m. The road then will again be closed at mp 8.94 to 9.04, with motorists directed by flaggers to use a one-lane bypass route. Motorists should plan for minor delays. The road will be opened back up to two lanes at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Jill Fitzsimmons said on Tuesday, crews hauled about 1,280 cubic yards of mud and debris, or about 15,500 tons, from the slide area at Slide Ridge, on Lake Chelan’s west side.