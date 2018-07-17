Work Continues on Little Camas Fire

Crews are still monitoring the Little Camas Fire despite it being 100 percent contained. DNR Spokesperson Janet Pearce says they are planning on flying drones over the area to find any potential hot spots.

“Even with the red flag warning coming up, we’re feeling pretty good about this fire being out. We have a few engines still hanging around just making there are no hot spots.”

Pearce says they have to be dilligent.

“These days an ember can travel farther than a mile so hopefully that won’t start back up. That’s why they’re double-checking, keeping a few crews on it right now.”

The Little Camas Fire reached 100 percent containment over the weekend.