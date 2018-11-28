WSDOT Helping Prep Drivers for Busy Weekends in Leavenworth with Christmas Lighting Festival

Traveling on US 2 to winter destinations in Leavenworth including its annual Christmas Lighting Festival (Friday through Sunday, the first three weekends of December) creates some heavy congestion east of and in town. WSDOT have created travel time graphs to help you plan a successful winter excursion.

They says it’s important to consider three things as you plan:

Which weekend? The second and third weekends of Christmas Lighting Festival typically draw the largest crowds.

Which day? Friday and Sunday are less crowded.

What route? Vehicles from the west side that come into town from Stevens Pass on US 2 seldom experience delays, while the I-90/US 97 (Snoqualmie and Blewett Pass) traffic often gets stuck in up to 4 mile backups between the US 2/97 “Big Y” interchange and downtown Leavenworth.

Here’s how it worked for drivers last year:

Friday – Little to no traffic delays.

Saturday – Delays up to an hour between Noon and 6 p.m. getting into town from the Big Y and 50-minute delays between 5 and 8 p.m. getting out of town.

Sunday – there were 20-minute delays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. getting into town and only some slow traffic leaving Leavenworth.

Our news partner iFiberOne News says that flaggers will be brought in to direct traffic 2 p.m. and about 7:30 p.m. each Saturday of the festival.

WSDOT always encourages drivers to “Know before you go.”