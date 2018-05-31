WSP Warns of Dangers of Discarding Lit Tobacco Products

With Eastern Washington already experiencing a couple of wildfires this year, Washington State Patrol is reminding us all the dangers of tossing that lit cigarette out of your car.

“As conditions continue to dry out across the state, the danger of fires caused by individuals discarding lit tobacco products or other lit material from their vehicles increase,” warned Trooper Brian Moore. He added, “one careless action can quickly turn into a major fire.”

The resources needed to fight fires and the losses associated with them, such as homes, structures and even life are extremely expensive and costly to tax payers.

Trooper Moore says that is why the fine is $1,025. “The Washington State Patrol just wants to remind motorists that we will take appropriate enforcement if we do see an individual discarding a lit tobacco product, just for the dangers that are involved in that. ”

According to Moore, many of the fires so far this years have been caused by control burns that have gotten out of control, but that there have been wildfires caused by improper discarding of lit materials on the I-5 and I-90 corridors in the past.