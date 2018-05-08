latest News

WSU Increasing Tuition for 2018-19 School Year

Posted By: Kevin Rounce May 8, 2018

The Washington State University Board of Regents approved the school’s next operating and capital budgets that included a tuition increase. Undergraduate tuition for Washington residents is going to increase two percent for this upcoming academic school year to $97-hundred. Tuition will also increase for students in the PharmD, DVM and Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine programs. There were also minor changes to services and activities fees for the upcoming school year. You can read more on all the changes and other decisions by WSU’s Board of Regents on the school’s news website.

