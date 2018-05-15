WVC Baseball Finishes 2018 Season With Big Improvement

Wenatchee Valley College baseball swept Treasure Valley this past weekend to end the 2018 season at 23-23 overall, a 19 game improvement from 2017. The Knights finished 10-18 in conference play.

In game one on Saturday, Connor Cardinal shut down the Chukar offense while striking out 8 batters in the Knights 7-1 win. WVC got doubles from Zach Britt, Danny Gonzalez, and Jon Mitchell. Dalton Harum did one better to notch a triple.

In game two of the double header, the offense put on a show cranking out 20 hits in a 14-10 win. Abel Osoria cranked out 3 home runs himself. Austin Earl also added a pair of round trippers. Tom Scheffler got the win striking out 9 batters and walking just one in six innings of work.

Wenatchee Valley College finished sixth in the East Region of the Northwest Athletic Association.