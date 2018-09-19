WVC Names Interim VP of Instruction

Dr. Tod Treat was named as the interim vice president of instruction, after Dr. Carli Schiffner’s departure this August.

Dr. Treat comes to WVC from Tacoma Community College where he served as the executive vice president of academic and student affairs for the past five years.

“My goals are to help the college continue to move forward on initiatives like applied baccalaureate degrees, establish a strong relationship with the faculty and prepare a seamless transition from Carli’s leadership to whomever will be the next vice president,” he said.

Previously, Dr. Treat was the vice president for student and academic services at Richland Community College in Decatur, Illinois, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois and dean of academic services and chemistry faculty at Parkland College in Illinois.

He received a doctorate in human resource development from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master’s in chemistry from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a bachelor’s in biochemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He enjoys hiking, running, kayaking and cross-country skiing.

Dr. Schiffner started her new job as the deputy executive director for education at the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges in Olympia on Sept. 5.

Dr. Schiffner joined WVC in 2013. She lead the efforts to launch the college’s first two applied bachelor degrees, worked with the Colville Confederated Tribes to create an award-winning educational partnership, championed an annual schedule for the college to benefit students and more.