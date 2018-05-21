WVC Softball Ends Season with 29 wins

The Wenatchee Valley College Lady Knights season ended in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament on Sunday in Spokane after a 9-0 loss to #6 Lower Columbia.

The tournament was scheduled to start on Friday, but weather conditions pushed the start to Saturday. The tournament opener for WVC saw a pitching duel between Aaliyah Enriquez and Mt. Hood’s Mackenzie Pierce. A 7th inning RBI single from Glori Cheevers put the Knights up 1-0. Mt. Hood scored two in the bottom of the inning to walk-off with a 2-1 win.

Wenatchee Valley College found themselves in the consolation bracket facing a familiar foe in game 2 of the tournament. The Knights stayed alive by beating fellow East Region school Columbia Basin 10-6. Enriquez got the win striking out 7 batters. Aubrey Costanza led the offense with 3 RBI.

The Lady Knights faced another East Region rival in the third game of the day. Whitney Shapp hit 2 home runs to lead WVC to a 8-6 win over the Big Bend Vikings to advance to day two of the tournament to face Lower Columbia.

The loss on Sunday finished off the season for the Knights. They ended up with a 29-15 overall record and 23-9 in conference play.