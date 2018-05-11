WVC Softball Wraps up Regular Season at Home

The Wenatchee Valley College Softball team closes up the regular season at home this weekend. The #7 ranked Knights host #5 Walla Walla Friday. The doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

On Saturday, Wenatchee Valley hosts Big Bend to close out the regular season. Doubleheader scheduled for 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Heading into the weekend, the Knights are tied with Walla Walla for second in the East region of the Northwest Athletic Conference. WVC has already clinched a playoff berth. The conference championship tournament is May 18-21 in Spokane.