Yakima Man Rescued After Climbing Accident on Liberty Bell Mountain

A 67 year old climber from Yakima was rescued from Liberty Bell Mountain Tuesday evening after he was injured in a climbing accident.

Sgt Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management said Benjamin Antonio was lifted off the mountain by a Blackhawk helicopter from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station and flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Antonio was climbing near the 7, 000 foot elevation Tuesday morning when a hand hold broke loose and he fell about 15 feet, injuring his hip and back. His climbing partner lowered Antonio to an area where he could be stabilized while another climber activated an emergency beacon so rescuers could pinpoint Antonio’s location.

A hoist capable helicopter dispatched to the incident was unable to conduct the rescue, so a second request was made to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. The Blackhawk crew dropped a medic at the scene to care for Antonio then went to refuel before returning to lift him off the mountain about 7pm.

Antonio was listed in stable condition last night in Seattle