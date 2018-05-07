Zachary Miller Joins Race for Chelan County Commissioner

Independent candidate, Zachary Miller, enters the race to fill the Chelan County Commissioner’s seat #2 being vacated by Keith Goehner.

Zachary Miller is assistant director at Tall Timber, a camp and retreat , he also was human resource supervisor for the non-profit HopeSource and served as youth pastor for Plain Community Church … Miller will be Michael Knight’s guest on “The Agenda”, 1:00 PM Thursday, May 24th on NewsRadio 560 KPQ.