12th District Senator Brad Hawkins Previews the 2019 Legislative Session

With the start of the 2019 Washington State Legislative Session on Monday, January 14th, 12th District Senator Brad Hawkins says there will be a lot of changes coming to Olympia.

“Democratic majorities have expanded significantly with the recent election this past November. We have 49 members of the state Senate and of the 49 members, we have 28 Democrats and 21 Republicans, so the political pendulum has swung over quite a bit.”

Hawkins says he will playing a lot of defense in this session as new taxes seem to be on the horizon.

“A new capital gains income tax and expanded business and occupation tax increases on a lot of service providers, so I have a lot of concerns for those as far as what that would mean for our state economy.”

Still, the 12th District Senator says he is prepared to work in a bi-partisan manner.

“With the majorities as they are, it will be really interesting to see how bi-partisan my colleagues on the other side of the aisle choose to be because I don’t necessarily think they have to be bi-partisan, but it would certainly be better for the state if we develop policies and budgets that reflect all interests across the state.”

Hawkins will join the Morning Report at 8:10 a.m. every Thursday during the legislative session.