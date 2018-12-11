19-Year-Old Okanogan Man Killed in Accident Near Othello

A 19-year-old Okanogan man died Monday night while driving on Highway 26 14 miles west of Othello. The Washington State Patrol says Noe Diaz-Interiano was traveling on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck a little after 6:00 p.m. The truck driver was injured and transported to Othello Community Hospital. The roadway was closed for several hours overnight for the investigation. It’s unclear why Diaz crossed the line. The roadway was opened around 4:00 a.m.