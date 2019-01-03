5 Finalists For Wenatchee School Board Position

The Wenatchee School Board has announced five finalists for the open position on the Wenatchee School Board.

The five finalists are; Karina Vega-Villa, Martin Barron, J’Lene George, Alma Chacon and Emi England

20-minute interviews will be conducted with each finalist during an open meeting at 5pm on Friday, January 4 at the Wenatchee School District’s central office, 235 Sunset Ave. The board will announce their appointment after an executive session. The new board member will be sworn in at the January 8th board meeting.

The opening was created with the resignation of longtime board member Dr. Walter Newman in November.

Wenatchee School Board meetings are available live via live stream at https://www.wenatcheeschools.org/board/live-school-board-meetings