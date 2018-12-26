A Doctor’s View of the Rose Bowl

The Washington Huskies face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. on January 1st, 2019

Dr. Kim Harmon has been to every University of Washington football game for three decades, watching the Huskies from the sidelines. The last time the UW was in the Rose Bowl, she was, too – 38 weeks pregnant with her third son. But she’s more than a fan. As a UW Medicine sports-medicine specialist and the team’s head physician, Harmon watches for hard collisions with a spotter to monitor potential injuries among the players.

“We don’t want anybody on the field there that can potentially get injured,” Harmon says. “If there’s any doubt, we pull people out and examine them – and if we can’t tell, we’ll keep them out.”