Allergy Season is Upon Us

Spring begins today, but allergy season began for some in late January. Dr. Lahari Rampur, clinical assistant professor of allergy and immunology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, says it can be pretty severe for some people.

“If somebody is having intermittent symptoms, they can take antihistamines as needed, but if they having symptoms frequently, I would ask them to use nasal spray, like a steroid nasal spray. If they’ve had a history of severe symptoms every single year, especially if it’s affecting their quality of life, they should see an allergist and get tested and there is an option of allergy shots.”

Dr. Rampur says we are currently in the tree pollen season, though how that will effect you could change.

“Some kids as they grow older the allergies can go away, but in some people allergies can start later in their life as well. It depends, there is no way to diagnose or predict what’s going to happen. Each person is different depending on what kind of genes they have and their environment and exposures.”

Dr. Rampur says you want to pay attention to pollen counts so you can see how they will impact you during the allergy season.