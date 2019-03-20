Annual ‘Night at the Museum’ Coming to Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center

The Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center will hold their annual Night at the Museum fundraising event this Saturday from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

The museum’s Public Relations Coordinator Ashley Sinner said the event is 21 and over, and for good reason.

“We have four different areas of the museum that are themed.” explained Sinner, “There is different food and drinks and music that fit that each kind of venue. So it’s kind of like going to four different bars all in the same area. You don’t have to leave and go down the street; you just walk down the hall.”

The four themed rooms will be a brewery-type cider house, a wine bar, a speakeasy, and a relaxing coffee house.

Although the museum will use the event to support many different endeavors, one specific exhibit is drawing a lot of excitement.

“This year particularly we’re asking for financial support because this fall we are bringing in a traveling exhibit called My Sky.” continued Sinner, “It invites children and adults to explore the sun, the moon, and the stars together and it gives families a chance to practice science skills.”

Tickets are $50 for museum members, $60 for non-members. Included in the ticket price are twelve sample tokens, one full pour token, and an exclusive silent auction.

For more information, call 509-888-6240 or go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.