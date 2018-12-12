Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Candidates for Court

Selection of the 2019 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty begins with the announcement of the 32 young women, from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts, who will compete for a chance to be one of the ten candidates who will then vie for the 100th Royal Court, consisting of a queen and two princesses.

The candidates with an (E) are from Eastmont High School, those with a (W) are from Wenatchee High School:

Front Row L to R: Paola Silva (W), Tania Ocampo-Castro (W), Lucy Gomez (E), Zoey Sorenson (E), Jess Gutierrez (W), Karissa Long (W), Elizabeth Popoff (E) Lainie Johnston (W)

Second Row: Megan Creek (W), Morgan Narby (W), Olivia Lancaster (W), Ellie Toth (W), Whitney Lane (E), Cassandra Gow (E), Maria Elena Pepito Metzger (W)

Third Row: Victoria Salling (E), Sequoia Stagg (E), Acadia Rice (E), Isabel Pelayo (W), Bailey White (W), Cassidy Cunningham (E), Savannah Slife (W), Cassandra Noyd (W)

Top Row: Karina Sapozhnikova (W), Micaela Salgado (W), Lorena Zepeda (E), Sophia Dillon (W), Laura Dagg (W), Adi Mathison (W) Flor Gonzalez (W) Torrance Pearson (E) Citlali Gonzalez-Arroyo (E)

The Candidates will be honored at a reception that is FREE and open to the public on Tuesday, January 8, at the Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, January 9, the Candidates will give a 2-3minute speech in front of their peers. A panel of 3 out-of-town judge’s votes will count as 50% of the total Top 10 score, the student body votes count as the other 50% of the total Top 10 score. The Top 10 Candidates will be announced that evening at 6:00 pm, in the Performing Arts Center of Wenatchee. The announcement is also FREE and open to the public.

Following a month of preparation, the Top 10 Candidates will compete at the Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank, where over $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded! The 100th Queen will receive a $10,000 scholarship and the two Princesses will each receive a $5,000 scholarship. Pageant is Saturday, February 19, in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Monday, January 14, 9:00 am at the Apple Blossom Festival office, located at 2 S. Chelan St., Wenatchee and online at www.appleblossom.org. Cost is $25 for lower level seating and $20 for upper level seating; all seating is reserved.