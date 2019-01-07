Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 10 Announced January 9th

The 32 Apple Blossom Royalty Court candidates will get an opportunity to stand on stage and practice speaking briefly during the Candidate’s Reception Tuesday night. Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson says it’s designed to get rid of the butterflies for the candidates by asking questions from the bios and discussing fun facts.

“Because of the speeches on Wednesday, they tend to have a little bit of butterflies and are a little bit nervous, so this is the icebreaker to get them ready for the next day. We really encourage family members and friends to come and cheer them on.”

The Candidates Reception starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

Christoferson says the 32 candidates will give speeches in front of their school Wednesday morning that will be judged, and that night the Top 10 will be announced at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

“All of these girls have worked so hard the past month on their speech and have practiced at their school or at home and put a lot of effort into this. I would say that this is probably harder for me to watch than pageant night because the Top 10 will have this amazing experience no matter what but the other girls, they worked so hard and then it’s over so quickly.”

The speeches are all on the same topic for each candidate.

The top five from each Wenatchee and Eastmont will be determined by the student body and three independent judges. Christoferson says if you want to attend the top 10 announcement, be there before 6:00 p.m.