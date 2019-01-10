Apple Blossom Royalty Court Top 10 Candidates Announced

The Top 10 Candidates for the 100th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty were announced tonight (January 9). Vying for the 2019 Queen and two Princesses are:
From The Eastmont School District
Candidates Parents
Cassidy Cunningham Jeff & JoAnn Cunningham
Lucy Gomez Irma Gomez
Citlali (Sea-ta-lali) Gonzalez-Arroyo Candelario & Albertina Gonzalez
Elizabeth Popoff Don & Lisa Popoff
Lorena Zepeda Martha Fuertes & David Zepeda
From The Wenatchee School District
Candidates Parents
Olivia Lancaster Rick & Sandra Lancaster
Maria Elena Metzger Gary & Helen Metzger
Savannah Slife Eric & Daphne Slife
Ellie Toth Andrew & Connie Toth
Bailey White Will & Christy White
The Top 10 Candidates will be spending the next month being interviewed by radio and TV stations, touring many local businesses and attending speech, make up, media and etiquette lessons in preparation for the 2019 Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank on Saturday, February 9 at 7:00 pm in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded Pageant night with the Queen receiving a $10,000 and each Princess receiving $5000.
Pageant tickets go on sale Monday, January 14 @ 9am at the Festival Office (2 S. Chelan Ave.) or online at www.appleblossom.org. Cost is $25 for lower level seating and $20 for upper level seating; all seating is reserved. For more information, call 662-3616.
