Apple Blossom Royalty Court Top 10 Candidates Announced

Photo: Apple Blossom Festival

Posted By: NewsRadio 560 KPQ News Services January 10, 2019

The Top 10 Candidates for the 100th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty were announced tonight (January 9).  Vying for the 2019 Queen and two Princesses are:

From The Eastmont School District

Candidates                                                               Parents

Cassidy Cunningham                                             Jeff & JoAnn Cunningham

Lucy Gomez                                                              Irma Gomez

Citlali (Sea-ta-lali) Gonzalez-Arroyo                     Candelario & Albertina Gonzalez

Elizabeth Popoff                                                      Don & Lisa Popoff

Lorena Zepeda                                                         Martha Fuertes & David Zepeda

 

From The Wenatchee School District

Candidates                                                               Parents

Olivia Lancaster                                                       Rick & Sandra Lancaster

Maria Elena Metzger                                               Gary & Helen Metzger

Savannah Slife                                                        Eric & Daphne Slife

Ellie Toth                                                                   Andrew & Connie Toth

Bailey White                                                              Will & Christy White

 

The Top 10 Candidates will be spending the next month being interviewed by radio and TV stations, touring many local businesses and attending speech, make up, media and etiquette lessons in preparation for the 2019 Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank on Saturday, February 9 at 7:00 pm in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.  $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded Pageant night with the Queen receiving a $10,000 and each Princess receiving $5000.

Pageant tickets go on sale Monday, January 14 @ 9am at the Festival Office (2 S. Chelan Ave.) or online at www.appleblossom.org.   Cost is $25 for lower level seating and $20 for upper level seating; all seating is reserved.  For more information, call 662-3616.

