Apple Blossom Royalty Court Top 10 Candidates Announced

The Top 10 Candidates for the 100th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty were announced tonight (January 9). Vying for the 2019 Queen and two Princesses are:

From The Eastmont School District

Candidates Parents

Cassidy Cunningham Jeff & JoAnn Cunningham

Lucy Gomez Irma Gomez

Citlali (Sea-ta-lali) Gonzalez-Arroyo Candelario & Albertina Gonzalez

Elizabeth Popoff Don & Lisa Popoff

Lorena Zepeda Martha Fuertes & David Zepeda

From The Wenatchee School District

Candidates Parents

Olivia Lancaster Rick & Sandra Lancaster

Maria Elena Metzger Gary & Helen Metzger

Savannah Slife Eric & Daphne Slife

Ellie Toth Andrew & Connie Toth

Bailey White Will & Christy White

The Top 10 Candidates will be spending the next month being interviewed by radio and TV stations, touring many local businesses and attending speech, make up, media and etiquette lessons in preparation for the 2019 Royalty Selection Pageant, sponsored by Cashmere Valley Bank on Saturday, February 9 at 7:00 pm in the Wenatchee High School Auditorium. $31,000 in scholarships will be awarded Pageant night with the Queen receiving a $10,000 and each Princess receiving $5000.