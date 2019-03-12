The Apple Sox begin their 20th season in Wenatchee on June 3rd with a special Cascade Collegiate League Showcase … play-by-play man, Joel Norman, says league rules are strict concerning who can play …
The AppleSox home opener is versus Victoria, June 4-6.
Young AppleSox baseball pitchers have to throw hard and fast, yet prevent arm injuries …
AppleSox pitching coach, Tyler von Dracek says precise training and work outs can strengthen young arms who want to pitch in the majors.
Be the first to comment on "AppleSox Preparing For Their 20th Season"