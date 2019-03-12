AppleSox Preparing For Their 20th Season

The Apple Sox begin their 20th season in Wenatchee on June 3rd with a special Cascade Collegiate League Showcase … play-by-play man, Joel Norman, says league rules are strict concerning who can play …

The AppleSox home opener is versus Victoria, June 4-6.

Young AppleSox baseball pitchers have to throw hard and fast, yet prevent arm injuries …

AppleSox pitching coach, Tyler von Dracek says precise training and work outs can strengthen young arms who want to pitch in the majors.