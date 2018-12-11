Applesox Unveil Special Logo for 20th Season

The Wenatchee AppleSox unveiled a new logo to mark their 20th season on Dec. 6 at a sponsor appreciation event at Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee.

“Next summer will be a fantastic season in Wenatchee yet again,” team owner Jose Oglesby said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of the rich tradition of baseball in the Valley and look forward to continuing it.”

“I hope in another 20 years we will have another commemorative logo to unveil,” Oglesby said.

The logo was designed by Tom Roche with feedback from the AppleSox front office. This is the third commemorative logo in team history along with 10th and 15th-anniversary logos.

Merchandise with the teams’ new 20th-anniversary logo will soon be on sale ahead of the landmark season.

“We already have a variety of new items on sale this offseason, from knit hats to holiday ornaments,” AppleSox assistant general manager Allie Schank said. “We’re excited to get the 20th-anniversary gear in ahead of another memorable summer.”