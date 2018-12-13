Architect’s Designs Provide Potential Sneak Peak of Future Wenatchee City Hall

Conceptual designs provided by the City of Wenatchee from ARC Architects may provide a peak into what the Wenatchee City Hall could look like after its renovation. Most of the final design has yet to be decided, as the City and ARC have not reached the final contractual stage. Items such has how many floors past the first will be renovated, or which window design will be employed, are still undecided.
