Arsenault To Lead Chelan PUD Commission in ’19

WENATCHEE, WA – Commissioner Garry Arseneault will lead Chelan County PUD’s Board of Commissioners as president for 2019. Arsenault, from Wenatchee, is now commission vice president. A retired financial professional, he has served on the PUD board since 2015. He represents customer-owners in District 1 including part of Wenatchee and west and south to the county line.

“It’s an honor to serve, and I look forward to being responsive to our customer-owners, my fellow commissioners and PUD staff,” Arseneault said, following the meeting. “It will be a busy year with much important work ahead of us.”

Commissioner Steve McKenna, now board secretary, will serve as vice president next year. McKenna, a retired educator, lives in Leavenworth. He joined the PUD board in 2017 for a four-year, at-large term.

Commissioner Ann Congdon, Manson, will be secretary in 2019. Congdon, an educator and community volunteer, has served on the PUD commission since 2005.

They will take the new offices at the Jan. 7 commission meeting.

Board members thanked out-going President Dennis Bolz for his, “extreme effort, doggedness and determination,” in leading the commission this year.