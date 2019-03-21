Beauty of Mariachi Coming to Town Toyota Center Friday

The 2019 Mariachi Northwest Festival presented by Central Washington University is coming to the Town Toyota Center Friday.

Nearly 450 mariachi students will be involved in workshops during the day. Some students will practice playing mariachi music, while other will explore the art of traditional mariachi dancing.

According to Mariachi Huenachi Director Ramon Rivera, the workshops are only part of an overarching educational theme this year.

Rivera said, “Our theme is ‘Pathway to College’ so when we get kids excited about college we use it through mariachi music. So this year we’re offering $30,000 in scholarships and Central Washington University is giving three $5,000 scholarships and two $2,500 scholarships. So they’re giving $20,000 in scholarships for this event. It’s really exciting that kids can participate in a workshop, learn about mariachi music, and get some extra money for school.”

The event features Wenatchee High School’s own Mariachi Huenachi, fresh off of their trip to Napa, California last weekend for another festival full of workshops and performances. Other acts performing include Mariachi Reyna de Los Angelas, a professional female mariachi group, and Bailardores de Bronce, a dance group formed at the University of Washington in 1972 that celebrates Mexican culture through dance.

Then, of course, there’s “La Reina Grupera” Anna Barbara.

“Our star singer is Ana Barbara.” explained Rivera, “Ana Barbara is a Grammy-award winning mariachi singer. She’s very popular, and she’s got a hit song out right now called “Sufriendo A Solas”. She’s going on a world tour in April.”

The 2019 Mariachi Northwest Festival starts at 7:00 pm in the Town Toyota Center.