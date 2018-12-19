Bill Larsen to Continue as Jail Director in 2019, Reorganizes Structure

Bill Larsen has agreed to spend 2019 as the Director of the Chelan County Regional Jail.

With that came an ‘organizational structure change’ according to Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay. Sergeant Sean Larsen will become Chief of Operations while Sergeant Chris Sharp will become Chief of Administration.

Said Overbay, “That provides an opportunity for the active management of the operational side. Both the gentleman that were chosen for those positions have extensive experience at the facility. What that does is it will address shortfalls in training, as well as policy creation and management which will actually improve the operational piece.

According to officials, the structure change will also give the two new chiefs the opportunity to identify and work on facility, safety, and technology upgrades at the jail.