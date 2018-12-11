Bipartisan Salmon Recovery Legislation Sent to President

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed S. 3119, the Endangered Salmon Predation Prevention Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at improving the survival of endangered salmon, steelhead and other native fish species in the Columbia River system.

“Billions of taxpayer dollars have been spent on salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest only to see invasive sea lions take a bite out of the population,” said Rep. Newhouse. “Non-native sea lions have had a severe impact on spring Chinook salmon mortality on the Columbia River. I applaud colleagues in the House and Senate with whom I have worked on legislation in our bipartisan effort to improve management of pinnipeds threatening salmon.” –Rep. Dan Newhouse

The legislation amends the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to give state and tribal managers more flexibility in addressing predatory sea lions in the Columbia River system that are threatening both Endangered Species Act-listed salmon and steelhead. S. 3119 is similar to legislation cosponsored by Rep. Newhouse which passed in the House earlier this year.