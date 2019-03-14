Bluebird Fire Investigation Begins Demolition Amid ‘Undetermined’ Cause

The Chelan County Fire Marshal has issued a report on the Bluebird fruit warehouse fire in Peshastin that caused roughly $17 million in damage earlier this month.

The March 3rd fire destroyed approximately $9,000,000 in fruit while the structure is estimated to be a $8,000,000 loss.

The investigation involved a cooperative effort from the Chelan County Department of Fire Prevention and Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms fire investigation section, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, and fire investigators representing Travelers Insurance.

In the most recent report by Fire Marshal Bob Plumb, a light in the area of origin has been identified as a possible ignition source, although investigators were not able to exclude the possibility that the fire was intentionally set. At this time, the fire is classified as undetermined.

Smoke and some fire should continue at the site even while the building is demolished over the next two weeks. The North wall continues to be unstable and the public is advised to stay out of the area.