Brian Huber Named to Douglas County Superior Court

Olympia, WA – Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Brian C. Huber to Douglas County Superior Court today. He replaces Judge John Hotchkiss, who is retiring on March 31.

Huber has more than two decades of legal experience. He is currently a partner at Jeffers, Danielson, Sonn & Aylward in Wenatchee where he focuses on issues from agricultural law and civil litigation to employment, real estate and tribal law. In addition to his civil litigation practice, Huber also serves as a court-appointed arbitrator in civil disputes. Before joining his current firm in

1997, Huber operated a solo general civil practice in Everett.

A longtime resident of East Wenatchee, Huber has long been involved in the area’s Appleatchee Riders Association, a non-profit equestrian center that supports 4-H clubs, high school equestrian teams and other horse-related activities.

“Brian has a wide range of legal experience and deep roots in Central Washington,” Inslee said. “He has built a strong reputation among his peers in the community, and I expect that he will hit the ground running as the next Douglas County Superior Court judge.”

He received both his law degree and bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington.

Press release provided by Gov. Inslee’s office.