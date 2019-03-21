Brief Lockdown at Wenatchee Schools For Police Activity

A modified lockdown was in place at Wenatchee High School and Pioneer Middle School for about 25 minutes Thursday afternoon. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld said officers served a search warrant on a residence near the High School in the 900 block of Howard Street in conjunction with a Columbia River Drug Task Force investigation. Reinfeld said “We had quite a few officers in the area because we believed there were a number of people in the house, so in the interest of insuring safety of the children, we placed the High School and Pioneer Middle School on a shelter in place”

Students were under modified lockdown from 2pm to approximately 2:25pm and returned to their normal schedule. Reinfeld said students were never under any direct threat.

Under modified lockdowns or “shelter in place” status, the Wenatchee School District locks all doors and windows and no one is allowed to enter or leave the campus.