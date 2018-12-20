California Grower Recalls Red and Green Leaf Lettuce

(Seattle, WA) — A California farm linked to an outbreak of E. coli in romaine lettuce is now recalling red and green leaf lettuce sold in several states, including Washington. Adam Brothers Farms says it’s issuing the recall out of an abundance of caution. The affected lettuce was sold in Washington, California, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Canada.

The FDA announced last week that sediment samples collected at the farm tested positive for E. coli. Fifty-nine people have been sickened by the tainted romaine lettuce so far.