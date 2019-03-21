Cascade School Board Chooses Dr. Tracey Beckendorf-Edou as Next Superintendent.

Last night the Cascade School Board voted unanimously to hire Dr. Tracey Beckendorf-Edou for the position of school superintendent.

“Excellent candidate.” Superintendent Search Facilitator Gene Sharratt said, “(She) will do a marvelous job at Cascade following an excellent superintendent in Bill Motsenbocker.”

Sharratt added that contract negotiations began Wednesday night and should hopefully be concluded by this weekend.

“On Monday night the board will officially recognize Tracey as their next superintendent.” continued Sharratt, “The negotiations are going quite well and we don’t see any problem with reaching an agreement with Tracey.”

The other finalist for the position, Dr. Wade Barringer, notified the board last Monday of his decision to withdraw his application.

Beckendorf-Edou will start July 1st, pending successful contract negotiations.