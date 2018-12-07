Cascade School District Involving Public in Search for Superintendent

Cascade School District has begun their search for a new superintendent with Bill Motsenbocker announcing his retirement. Motsenbocker says the next superintendent will need to be able to understand the changing landscape of school funding.

“That’s going to be a factor. We need somebody that’s going to be aware of that and able to mitigate that with the community. Secondly, we continue to works towards increasing our test scores and our academic offerings, etc. Cascade is well above the state average but we want to continue to move up.”

Dr. Gene Sharratt will be assisting the Cascade School Board in their search for a new Superintendent. Motsenbocker says Dr. Sharratt will hold meetings Dec. 10th, 11th and 12th.

“He’ll be meeting with all the staff, the community and anyone that wants to come in for a chat. If you go on our website, you’ll also notice that there is a green button off to the left that provides an opportunity for people to give input to the district on what they think is most important.”

The District hopes to have a new superintendent in place by the spring.