Cascade Superintendent Finalist Drops Out

One of the finalists for the Superintendent’s position for the Cascade School District has withdrawn his application. Dr. Wade Barringer, notified the board Monday of his decision to withdraw his application. The Cascade School District reported in a news release that Barringer indicated the timing was not right for he and his family at this time for a change in leadership positions. Dr. Barringer expressed his sincere appreciation to the Cascade School board, Advisory Committee members, and the Cascade community.

The other candidate, Tracey Beckendorf-Edou, is scheduled for a full day of meetings and interviews beginning at 10 am Tuesday. The schedule includes a community forum from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cascade School District Office at 330 Evans St.

Gene Sharratt, superintendent search facilitator said the interview process will continue, telling the Wenatchee World “Beckendorf-Edou must still earn the position”