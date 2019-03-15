Cascade Supt. Search Narrowed to Top Two

After two days of preliminary interviews and with much consideration, the Cascade School District Board has invited Dr. Wade Barringer and Dr. Tracey Beckendorf-Edou back next week for finalist interviews. Barringer is executive director of learning improvement for the Kent School District in Western Washington. Beckendorf-Edou is the executive director for teaching and learning at Oak Ridge Schools in Tennessee.

Tracey Beckendorf-Edou will interview on Tuesday, March 19th and Dr. Barringer will interview on Wednesday, March 20th. The candidates will begin their day at 10 am with tours of all schools, lunch with current Supt. Bill Motsenbocker, meeting(s) with management team, business manager, central office, staff forum, community forum, and executive session with the board.

The community is invited to meet the two finalists and ask questions during the community forum each evening from 7:30 – 8:30 pm in the district office board room located at 330 Evans St, Leavenworth.