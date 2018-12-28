Chelan and Douglas County DUI Arrests Spike in 2018

Wenatchee – As we come into the final weekend of the year, many people are looking to celebrate. This celebrating often involves the consumption of alcohol and marijuana. While legal for those over 21, both impair the ability to drive a vehicle. Of course, prescription drugs and illegal substances can also cause problems with the ability to drive.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI) is a problem throughout the State of Washington. In our area, we have seen a significant rise in DUI arrests in 2018 over 2017. Comparing the entirety of 2017 versus January 1 – December 26, 2018 shows an alarming local trend. DUI Arrests for the four local law enforcement agencies, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Police Departments and Chelan and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices are up 38%. Chelan County alone is up by over 47%. By the end of the year on Monday night, those numbers will likely be up even more.

2016 2017 2018 WPD 147 129 184 EWPD 78 65 83 CCSO 131 197 289 DCSO 83 105 129 Total 439 496 685

Driving under the influence is a public safety hazard. According to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s 2017 Annual Report, there were 535 fatal crashes in our state in 2016, a 2.9% reduction over 2015. Sadly though, 132 of those crashes involved a driver with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08, a 20% INCREASE over 2015. Drug positive drivers accounted for 221 fatal crashes, also up 10% over 2015.

If you celebrate with something that alters your ability to drive, please leave your car behind. Call a cab, hail a rideshare like Uber or Lyft, call a sober friend, start with a designated driver, or simply walk. To quote one of our Drug Recognition Experts, “Have a plan, stick to it, and don’t drink and drive.” Having a good time should not end in jail or tragedy for you, your friends, or other people in the community.

While this applies every day, this is one of the times every year where we see more impaired drivers on the road. Have a safe and happy new year!