Chelan County Fire Marshal and Coroner Release More Details About Fatal Fire

Chelan County Fire Marshal Bob Plumb says he believes the fire near Fish Lake that claimed the life of 71-year-old Christine Humphreys on Christmas Eve was unintentional.

“There was a candle and some incense that had been left burning unattended near the front entry. The son came back and discovered a fire in that area. It got up into the attic space and the ceiling, and burned across the ceiling.”

Plumb says both Humphreys’ son and husband were able to get out of the fire.

“The wife, mother, stayed inside. I think she was probably trying to retrieve some valuables in one of the back rooms and I think it burned through the ceiling into the main space of the house and she was unable to get out.”

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris determined that smoke inhalation was the cause of death.