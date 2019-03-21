Chelan County PUD and Columbia Riverkeeper Agree to Clean Water Settlement

The Chelan PUD announced an agreement to solve a dispute regarding alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

In a news release, Chelan PUD announced highlights of an agreement to pursue a range of water quality and environmental improvements in the areas surrounding both the Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams. The PUD will also contribute $105,000 toward water quality.

This is all part of an effort to reduce and track the amount of oils and lubricants that are released from the PUD’s activity in and around the dams. The Chelan PUD must obtain National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits, which are meant to address water pollution by regulating the sources that discharge pollutants into the water. NPDES permits fall under the federal Clean Water Act.

“We’re committed to being good environmental stewards. We have been actively seeking to reduce oil releases from our hydro projects for many years. We view this settlement as helping us move toward a goal we embrace,” said Chelan PUD General Manager Steve Wright.

This year the Chelan PUD will also explore the feasibility of expanding the use of environmentally friendly lubricants. An oil accountability program that tracks the release of oils and lubricants will also eventually be developed and implemented.

Chelan PUD provided details for this story in a news release