Chelan County PUD Holding Open Houses to Discuss Potential Headquarters Move

Chelan PUD will be conducting open houses at several locations around the county beginning Monday regarding potential plans to build a new service center in Olds Station. Public Information Officer Kimberlee Craig says there will be stations for a history of the process, why it makes sense, design concepts and what happens with the old PUD building.

“The most important will be the station that we’re calling, ‘Your ideas.’ At that point people will have a chance to fill out a very short survey, either online or on paper with a comment card. That’s really where we’re asking them, ‘What’s most important to you about a PUD headquarters?'”

Craig says part of the move will be figuring out what is the best option for the old PUD building on the corner of 5th and North Wenatchee Ave.

“That’s a project that’s being worked on with stakeholders including the city of Wenatchee and the Port of Chelan County.”

Craig says it’s important to come to one of the open houses and provide feedback if you are concerned either about the potential new location, or what might happen with the PUD’s current facility.

According to a press release, Comments and questions from customer-owners are welcome and encouraged. PUD Commissioners will review all comments in early April and decide next steps later in April. You can provide comments to us online at www.chelanpud.org/ServiceCenter or in person at one of the upcoming Open Houses.

Here’s the schedule of the meetings (All are from 4-6 p.m.):

March 18 – Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission, Wenatchee

March 19 – Cashmere Riverside Center, 201 Riverside Drive

March 20 – Chelan County Fire 3 station, Leavenworth, 228 Chumstick Hwy

March 21 – Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce, Chelan, 216 E. Woodin Ave

March 25 – Entiat Fire Hall, 2200 Entiat Way