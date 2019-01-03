Chelan County Swears in Newly Elected Officers

Nine Chelan County elected officers were sworn in Monday at the county courthouse in Wenatchee.

Among them were two men new to the process, that being Commissioner Bob Bugert and District Court Judge Kyle Mott. Bugert said he’s got a lot of listening sessions scheduled in the near future.

“A lot with the department heads, a lot with community members and many of the committees I’ve been appointed to ranging from work force to solid waste to some of these other very important committees that I really need to do a lot of homework on. And so I’m looking forward to that. I’ve been readying a lot.”

Bugert also took a moment to give credit to his wife Carolin, whom he called his best friend and his best campaign manager.

Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan administered the oath of office while a crowd big enough to fill the first floor of the courthouse looked on.