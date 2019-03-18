Chelan-Douglas Rides to Work Town Hall Tuesday

A local organization will be hosting a series of town halls in North Central Washington over the next couple of months to better understand the transportation hurdles many face.

“We want to get to the outskirts of Chelan-Douglas.” Tanya Gleason, Capacity and Grant Manager of the North Central Accountable Community of Health (NCACH) said, “We want to see what people’s specific challenges and solutions are in this realm. We’ve gathered a lot of information on barriers, and now we want to engage more people in communities like Bridgeport and Chelan and really see what would work in their regions to overcome a lot of these barriers.”

The group actually putting on the town halls is a subcommittee of the Chelan-Douglas Coalitions for Health Improvement. The NCACH provides oversight of the Coalitions for Health Improvement.

Gleason explained the origin of the town hall tour.

“At one of our monthly meetings it came up that clients of an organization were having trouble getting to work-related employment.” explained Gleason, “That piece of information sparked this whole trajectory of data collection about what the scope of the actual need is around transportation in Chelan-Douglas. Specifically, needs related to getting to work or getting to interviews or any other sort of employment-related appointment.”

The first town hall is Tuesday in the Wenatchee Public Library, 310 Douglas St., from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm. The remaining town halls are:

Leavenworth 3/19 – Leavenworth Fire Station: 228 Chumstick Highway

Entiat 3/27 – Entiat Community Center: 2084 Entiat Way

Waterville 4/23 – Waterville Public Library: 107 W Locust St.

Chelan 5/1 – Chelan Fire Station 71: 232 E Wapato Ave.

Bridgeport 5/9 – Bridgeport Elementary School: 1400 Tacoma Ave.

Rock Island 5/14 – Rock Island City Hall: 5 N Garden Ave.

Cashmere 5?23 – Cashmere City Hall: 101 Woodring St.