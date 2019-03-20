Chelan Middle Schooler Heading to Scripps National Spelling Bee

Wenatchee, WA – Chelan Middle School 8th grade student Oliva Strandberg will represent North Central Washington in Washington DC this spring in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

It was an impressive word list that greeted spellers earlier this evening, March 19th, in East Wenatchee at the North Central Washington Regional Spelling Bee sponsored by the Washington Apple Education Foundation (WAEF). 29 students from grades 4th – 8th competed in the regional spelling bee representing schools in Okanogan, Grant, Chelan and Douglas counties. Each of the participants earned their place in the regional spelling bee by scoring as one of the top two spellers in their local, school spelling bee.

The winning word was “lahar” spelled correctly by Oliva Strandberg in the ninth round to capture this year’s title and win a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington D.C. area in May. Lahar is a noun defined by Merriam-Webster’s dictionary as a moving fluid mass composed of volcanic debris and water.

Sarai Roldan Pina, a 7th grade student from Clovis Point Intermediate School, earned second place and Manson Middle School 7th grade student Carter Lyman earned third place.

This was the fourth year for Olivia Strandberg to represent her school as a finalist in the Regional Spelling Bee. She is the daughter of Lars and JoAnne Strandberg of Chelan.

The NCW Regional Spelling Bee, held at Eastmont Junior High School, was presented by the Washington Apple Education Foundation for the 8th year. The format was of a traditional “spelldown” with each student receiving one word per round. At the end of each round, those who spelled their words correctly continued onto the next round.

Participants in this year’s NCW Regional Spelling Bee were:

Alpine Lakes Elementary School, Leavenworth: Ava Schmidt-5th grade & Mia Schons-5th grade

Chelan Middle School, Chelan: Lauren Ware-8th grade & Olivia Strandberg-8th grade

Clovis Point Intermediate School, East Wenatchee: Josh Leonhardt-7th grade & Sarai Roldan Pina-7th grade

East Omak Elementary School, Omak – Diego Garcia-5th grade & Jack MacDonald-5th grade

Foothills Middle School, Wenatchee: Loc Duong-7th grade & Oscar LaVergne-8th grade

Grainger Elementary School, Okanogan: Elijah Richards-5th grade

Mansfield Elementary & High School, Mansfield: George Murison-6th grade

Manson Middle School, Manson: Ben Cullison-7th grade & Carter Lyman-7th grade

Monument Elementary School, Quincy: Collin Fox-5th grade & Dyana Esparza-5th grade

Omak Middle School, Omak: Cheyenne Sayer-8th grade & Xavier Levi-7th grade

Orchard Middle School, Wenatchee: Connor Christensen-7th grade & Liam Schmidt-7th grade

Royal Intermediate School, Royal City: Chloe Christensen-5th grade

St. Joseph School-Wenatchee: Eli Wright-4th grade & Gabriela Martinez-4th grade

Sunnyslope Elementary School, Wenatchee: Andria Hwang-5th grade & Benjamin Newman-4th grade

Tonasket Elementary School, Tonasket: Caleb Willson-4th grade & Xen Fardys-4th grade

Washington Elementary School, Wenatchee: Alondra Weitzel Tovar-5th grade & Natalie Smeller-4th grade

Approximately 200 guests filled the auditorium to support the spellers.

Spellers were given a word list to study in advance of the regional competition. This word list was utilized in early rounds of the contest with the final rounds consisting of words students had likely not studied.

In addition to the six-day trip to Washington D.C. to participate in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, this year’s champion won a one-year subscription to the Encyclopedia Britannica’s online edition, a one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged online, and the Samuel Louis Sugarman Award.

Both second and third place winners received a $50 Amazon gift card.

Press release provided by the Washington Apple Education Foundation.