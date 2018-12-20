Chelan PUD Fined $6,000 in Fatal Accident

The Department of Labor and Industries has fined Chelan PUD $6,000 for safety violations in the death of PUD employee Edward O’Neal “Eddie” Bromiley this summer at Rock Island Dam.

The L & I Investigation categorized two of the three worker safety violations that led to the fatal accident as “serious”. The L & I report said the PUD failed to warn of the hazard a nearly one ton steel swing rail could potentially come loose, resulting in serious injury or death.

Chelan PUD Public Information Officer Kimberlee Craig said all three findings have been addressed. In a brief statement, Craig said the two most serious findings were addressed immediately and required broad notification to employees on the project. The third general violation required documentation of routine maintenance to be performed on a gantry crane.

Bromily, 40, was an 18 year employee of Chelan PUD was killed June 13th after a 17 foot steel structure fell on him during crane testing at Rock Island Dam.