Chelan PUD’s Winter Safety Reminders

WENATCHEE, WA – Wet, windy, icy – winter 2019 has arrived.

Chelan County PUD line crews and the many employees who support them want to help you be ready if winter storms cause power or other utility service outages.

First step, we encourage customers to follow Chelan PUD on Twitter and Facebook. Chelan PUD provides the latest updates during outages on social media. Find Chelan PUD at Facebook.com/ChelanPUD and follow Chelan PUD on Twitter @ChelanPUD.

The Twitter feed is also on the home page at chelanpud.org (you don’t have to be on Twitter). Chelan PUD’s 24/7 outage number handy: 877-783-8123 to report any problems., including downed power lines.

Remember to sign up for Chelan County safety and emergency alerts, too.

Next talk with your family and make a plan. RedCross.org and “Take Winter By Storm” have great information on what to put in an emergency kit.

If the power does go out, these tips can help keep you and your family safe, as well as help PUD crews safely restore service as quickly as possible:

Turn off all but one light – on the porch or inside where it can be seen from the street – so you and PUD crews know when power is restored

Turn off power strips and unplug electronics

Unplug or turn off appliances and your heating system

Never use fuel-burning devices , like gasoline-powered generators, gasoline-powered pressure washers, camp stoves and lanterns, or charcoal grills inside , or in any confined space, or within 10 feet of windows, doors or other air intakes. Using these items in your home can produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly

DO NOT go near, touch or try to move any lines on the ground – stay far away!

If you plan to use a portable generator, make sure you plug appliances directly into the generator. Or make sure your home is disconnected from the PUD’s electric system with a transfer switch installed by a licensed electrician. We have more information about back-up generators in the “Outage” section of chelanpud.org under “If the lights go out.”

