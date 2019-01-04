latest News

Christmas Tree Recycling Events

Posted By: Dave Bernstein January 4, 2019

Residents that live in the apple maggot quarantined area of Leavenworth can recycle Christmas trees at the Leavenworth brush yard this Saturday from 9am – 2 pm and next Friday, January 11th from 9am – 3pm. The standard disposal fee of $10 will be charged.

In Wenatchee, Boy Scout Troop 7 will accept trees at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center next to the Waste Management Transfer Station from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a $5 suggested donation.

In Manson or Chelan, you can take your tree down to the marina parking lot at Don Morse Park where trees will be used in a beach bonfire during Lake Chelan Winterfest on Jan. 19th

Wherever you recycle, please remove all decorations

