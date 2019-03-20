City of Wenatchee and Coleman Oil Reach Fourth Contract Regarding Discharges

The Wenatchee City Council approved a contract with Coleman Oil last week pertaining to the biodiesel leak two years ago that contaminated the groundwater and left a sheen on the Columbia River.

This is the fourth such contract since a busted underground pipe under the Coleman Oil facility at 3 E. Chehalis caused the leak. Although the contamination was identified early on, it took an extensive investigation from the Washington State Department of Ecology and the United States Environmental Protection Agency before the source of the problem could be discovered.

“We were told this is the last contract, so hopefully they’ll have it done by later this fall and then it will be clean again.” Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz said, ” It’s been a while getting cleaned up and Coleman Oil has been great and they’ve been doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. It would be nice to get it behind us soon.”

Since the spring of 2017, the city has approved two six-month and one ten-month temporary discharge agreements to allow Coleman Oil to discharge treated groundwater to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“Part of it requires pressurized water. They put it in (the ground) and they suck it out, so that water is sort of dirty. Then what do you do with it?” asked Kuntz, “So we have an agreement, assuming that it’s not too bad chemically, to take (the dirty water) and treat it through our wastewater treatment plant. They actually take it and dump it into our sewer system and then we treat it and put it back in the Columbia River. ”

To date, over 300 thousand gallons of treated groundwater have been discharged.